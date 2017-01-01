Vacation Express/Jamaica Tourism Web Contest

Register below for your chance to jet away for a six-night, all-inclusive escape at Grand Palladium Lady Hamilton in Jamaica!

The trip includes your non-stop flights, hotel, all meals and drinks plus hotel taxes.

Government-imposed per passenger travel taxes are approximately $171.00 per person and are not included and payable by winner prior to travel.

Fly non-stop this summer from Dallas/Ft. Worth exclusively with Vacation Express to experience the Home of All Right from May 29-July 3 for a deal you won’t want to miss out on!

Click here (link to www.vacationexpress.com) to book your trip today!