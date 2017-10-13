Tanger Outlets $50 Gift Card Giveaway

Register below for your chance to win a $50 gift card to Tanger Outlets.

The Grand Opening Celebration is happening October 27th thru October 29th at Tanger Outlets located right off I-35 and Highway 114 in Fort Worth.

Join HGTV’s Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott for the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Friday morning and enjoy a meet and greet plus a chance to snap a selfie with the brothers.

There’ll be Carnival Games, food trucks, live performances, free rides on the Tanger Ferris Wheel and more all weekend long!