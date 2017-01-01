Rock of Ages Web Contest

Looking for a good time in Fort Worth? Register below for your shot at a pair of tickets to the Opening Night showing of “Rock of Ages!”

Rock of Ages is a guaranteed electrifying night of raucous and outrageous fun! It’s 1987 on L.A.’s infamous Sunset Strip, where Drew, a boy from South Detroit, and Sherrie, a small-town girl, chase their dreams of making it big and falling in love. Complete with 28 eyebrow-scorching rock anthems like “We Built this City,” “The Final Countdown,” and “Nothin’ But a Good Time,” Rock of Ages will take you back to the times of big hair and big bands with big egos playing big guitar solos. This show is suitable for mature audiences. Parental discretion is advised.

Rock of Ages runs from June 3-11 at Casa Mañana. CLICK HERE for more info.