Register Below To Meet Vanilla Ice And Attend Taste Addison 2017!

One lucky winner and a friend will get to meet the star before his performance Friday night, May 19, along with free admission into the event.

Come for the Bites, Stay for the Beats.

Taste Addison:

A three-day celebration of food, music, and fun, TASTE ADDISON, dishes out the best food and flavor with a healthy side of jam.

Ticket Options:

Weekend Package – $30

Single Tickets – $15 in advance online through May 14

$20 online starting May 15 through the event

$20 at the gate

Sundays are FREE for all ages

Admission is required for ages 12 and up

Date: Taste Addison, May 19-21, 2017

Location: Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle Drive, Addison, Texas 75001

