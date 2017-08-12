Goodguys Car Show Giveaway

Register below for your chance at a 4-pack of tickets to Goodguys 25th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals Car Show.

The fun filled weekend is going down Friday, September 29th through Sunday, October 1st. Bring your family and friends to enjoy over 2,500 hot rods, customs, muscle cars and trucks thru ‘72, cruise the Texas Motor Speedway in your vehicle, or ride in the Team Texas NASCAR Stock Car. Don’t miss the Nitro Thunderfest Dragster Exhibition, Cars 4 Sale Corral, and Live Entertainment.

Goodguys means cool cars, cool people, and good times!

For all the info and to buy tickets click HERE