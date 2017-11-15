Thomas Rhett Will Perform The Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Halftime Show

The Dallas Cowboys have gone country, at least for the Red Kettle Kickoff halftime show.

The Boys made the official announcement on Tuesday that Thomas Rhett will be headlining the halftime show. Rhett was recently named the Male Vocalist of the Year by the Academy of Country Music.

Rhett seems to pretty excited about the performance saying…

“Watching the Cowboys game is such a tradition on Thanksgiving Day. It’s all about being together with family and friends, but this year is going to be a little different for us. I’m pumped that we get to pack up the whole family to go to Dallas for the halftime show…it’s going to be blast and helping do it for a good cause makes it even better.”

Looking forward to see his performance on Turkey Day!