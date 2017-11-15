The Vans Warped Tour Will Be Ending After Next Year

It is the end of an era.

2018 will mark the 24th year the Vans Warped Tour has hit the road and it will also be the last time. Founder Kevin Lyman gave a statement to Billboard music announcing the tours end.

“Today, with many mixed feelings, I am here to announce that next year will be the final, full cross-country run of the Vans Warped Tour. I sit here reflecting on the tour’s incredible history, what the final run means for our community, and look forward to what’s to come as we commemorate the tour’s historic 25th anniversary in 2019.”

The Vans Warped Tour started back in 1995 and help launch super stars like Eminem, the Black Eyed Peas, and Katy Perry and so many more. Lyman says his reason for ending the tour is a dip in ticket sales, younger kids no longer turning out the way they used to, and a lack of consistency from newer bands. “I think the community is, for many reasons, not as unified as it used to be … And to be honest, it gets a little frustrating now, because we invest in bands, and all of a sudden they’ll shift their focus.”