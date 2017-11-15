Ezekiel Elliott Drops Appeal For 6 Game Suspension

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The story of Dallas Cowboy’s running back Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension has been a wild roller coaster. It seems like every week there’s a new headline talking about his suspension. One week he is suspended, then he’s not, then he is again and so on.

Well, the ride is finally over. Elliott has decided to withdraw his appeal and will serve his six game suspension for allegations of domestic abuse. In a statement Elliott explained that he simply wants closure and getting the suspension out of the way is the best thing for his team and family.

