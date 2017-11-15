Celebrate National Bundt Day With Free Nothing Bundt Cakes At Klyde Warren Park!

By JT
(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Free cake, y’all.  Need we say more?

In honor of National Bundt Day, Nothing Bundt Cakes will be handing out free cakes today from 11am to 1pm at Klyde Warren Park.  Be aware, however, that they will only be handing out the smaller bundtini versions of their pumpkin spice flavor.

Still.  It’s FREE!

You can pick up any flavor you want at any of Nothing Bundt Cakes 18 locations in DFW, and be sure to wish them well as they are celebrating 20 years in operation!

Be sure to pick up a couple of cakes for us as well!

