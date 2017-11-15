Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Are Rekindling Their Relationship

Angelina Jolie threw an elaborate Halloween party for her kids, but Brad was noticeably absent. Sources say Pitt “was deeply hurt he couldn’t be a part of it.” It’s been 14 months since Angelina unexpectedly filed for divorce from Pitt and he’s obviously still heartbroken. The source went on to say that Pitt is determined to remain a part of his kid’s lives.

Brad may be focusing on being a father but that doesn’t mean he’s not rekindling some past relationships. Sources say that Pitt has been slowly reconnecting with Jennifer Aniston, whom he left for Angelina back in 2005.

The source went on to say that Brad would never get between Jennifer and her current husband, Justin Theroux. But it seems the two still have a very strong connection and Aniston has “helped him negotiate his new life as he’s getting divorced.”

Via InTouch