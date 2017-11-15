Are You Brave Enough To Eat This Alien Facehugger Chicken Dish?

Hellen Die may not be a professional chef, but there’s no doubting her cooking talent. In her spare time Hellen creates elaborate and nightmarish dishes that seriously look like they could jump off the plate and eat you.

Her newest dish is based off of the terrifying facehuggers from the Alien franchise and it does not disappoint. The horrifying creation is made from a full chicken, snow crab legs, and a chicken sausage. That may not be the best food pairing but you can’t argue that her design is spot on.

