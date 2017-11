The Spice Girls are gearing up for a much anticipated reunion, but there’s one major problem. Victoria Beckham doesn’t want anything to do with it.

Reports say they’ll be releasing a new album in 2018 and plan to appear on a TV special. Sources say Beckham hasn’t been involved in any of the talks. Beckham has been working on her fashion line, which could explain her absence from the reunion.

So you can expect the Spice Girls minus Posh coming in 2018.

Via TMZ