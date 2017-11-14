Queen’s Brian May Chastises ‘Rude’ Fan Who Had Him Kicked Off Instagram

Brian May has never held his tongue when it comes to journalists, politicians or governmental issues that he disagrees with. Rarely does a fan get under the Queen guitarist’s skin, but that changed Monday with this scathing post on Instagram.

“I’m usually very careful to credit anyone whose photos I post — but in this case, at the end of the day, I must have forgotten. So, rather than write to me and say, ‘Dear Brian — you seem to have forgotten to credit me on this picture,’ this person — Barbara Kremer is her name — reported me to Instagram and they not only took the picture down but disabled my whole account until I’d dealt with the issue — which took about 45 minutes of my time that I could not afford because the link refused to work on my phone.

“What an incredibly unfriendly act from you, Barbara! You not only took my picture and are evidently exploiting my image, and making money off me without so much as a ‘by your leave’ — but you actually stop me using a picture of myself [on my page]! What a crazy world we live in these days.

“All I can say is that if you feel you were ‘violated,’ I feel pretty violated myself. To the point where If I ever discover that you are at one of our concerts in future, look out, because, logically, I will be tempted to have you thrown out.”

Queen + Adam Lambert are on tour in Europe with a stop in Lithuania on Friday.