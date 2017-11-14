Marquise Goodwin Honors His Son After Touchdown

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Marquise Goodwin’s touchdown. What do you say when words can’t capture a moment? When pictures only scratch the surface?

What the announcers didn’t know – what most of his teammates and coaches didn’t even know – is that Goodwin had lost his son early Sunday morning – just hours before Goodwin’s 49ers played New York.

Goodwin played that day because that’s what athletes do; that’s what teammates do. And when he crossed that goal line during his team’s win over the Giants, all of the emotion came pouring out.

Watch the video right HERE.

