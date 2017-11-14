Jimmy Fallon Returns To “The Tonight Show” After Death Of His Mother: “I’ll Never Stop Trying To Make You Laugh”

Jimmy Fallon’s mother, Gloria, died November 4th.  Last night, Fallon appeared for hosting duties on The Tonight Show for the first time since his mother’s passing.

Holding back tears, Fallon described his mother as “the best audience.”  He told his crowd, “She was the one I was always trying to make laugh, and she was such a fan of the show and everything I did.”

Jimmy concluded his tribute saying, “We’re going to continue to work really hard to bring some light and some laughter into the world.  Thank you for watching, thank you for helping me and my family recover from this loss.  Mom, I’ll never stop trying to make you laugh. I love you.”

