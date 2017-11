Tuesday, November 14

The year was 1989. A gallon of gas was $.97, and Barbie’s “Dancetime Dreamshop” was on the Christmas shopping list at under $25!

Nine songs and moments from November 14, 1989!

Aerosmith-Janie’s Got A Gun

Billy Joel-We Didn’t Start The Fire

Soul II Soul-Back To Life

The Cure-Lovesong

New Kids On The Block-Cover Girl

Skid Row-I Remember You

Janet Jackson-Rhythm Nation

Tesla-Love Song

Bad English-When I See You Smile