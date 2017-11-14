Could Jerry Jones be Forced to Forfeit Ownership of Dallas Cowboys?

Jerry Jones the outspoken owner of the Dallas Cowboys is currently at odds with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, the man behind Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension. Jones has reportedly hired attorney David Boies, to represent him in a supposed lawsuit against the league and the owners on the compensation committee for extending Goodell’s contract.

According to The Times, “Jones said in a conference call last Thursday with the six owners — those of the Chiefs, Falcons, Giants, Patriots, Steelers and Texans — that legal papers were drawn up and would be served this Friday if the committee did not scrap its plans to extend Goodell’s contract.”

The six owners on the compensation committee have since given Jones a cease-and-desist warning, which could include fines, docking draft picks and even a suspension of Jones.

In addition to the warning, reports show some owners have discussed a nuclear option — which would force Jones to forfeit his ownership in the Cowboys.

Jones says the reports of him selling the Cowboys are “laughable” and is not in the least bit concerned. Jerry Jones is hailed as being the most powerful man in sports, with a worth of nearly $6 Billion, and has been the owner of the Dallas Cowboys since 1989.

“I’ve had not one inkling of communication with the league office or any owner that would suggest something that laughable and ridiculous,” Jones said during an interview.