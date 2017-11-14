Blake Shelton Named ‘2017 Sexiest Man Alive’

Country music superstar Blake Shelton has just earned himself another title: 2017’s Sexiest Man Alive.

“Y’all must be running out of people,” he said in response to the news. “Like, Wow, we’re down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical.”

All kidding aside, Blake is excited about the new title but mostly is excited to rub it in fellow The Voice judge, Adam Levine. (2013’s Sexiest Man Alive)

“I can’t wait to shove this up Adam’s ass,” Shelton laughs. “As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about.”