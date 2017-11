Jordin Sparks secretly wed boyfriend Dana Isaiah over the summer. Their baby is due next spring.

Congratulations to Jordin Sparks on her pregnancy! (via People Magazine) pic.twitter.com/uTtENKg4CN — HauteHoopla (@HauteHoopla) November 14, 2017

“We’re both really excited,” says Sparks, American Idol season six winner in 2007. “He’s been like, ‘I want to shout it from the mountain tops!’ We’re really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this.”

They eloped to Hawaii with a small group of friends for the ceremony.

Hard to believe it’s been a decade since Jordin won the A.I. crown!

Congrats to both.