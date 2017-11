A study done back in 2010 measured the effects air travel has on your taste buds. It turns out that your taste buds actually change when you’re on a plane.

Basically, when you reach 30,000 feet the cabin pressure begins to drop. This effects your taste buds making food seem more bland. On top of that, airlines keep the humidity on planes low. This of course makes you thirsty. This makes the strong taste of tomatoes very appealing. Tomatoes can even help with air sickness.