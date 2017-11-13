Woman Arrested After Swapping Barcodes And Paying $3.70 For $2,000 Worth Of Electronics At Florida Walmart

Cheyenne Amber West and another woman entered a Walmart store in Florida where they headed straight to the electronics department.

Employees took notice as the pair of women grabbed video game controllers, a new computer, and plenty of other merchandise. The women then, allegedly, headed to the clearance section before making their way to the self checkout.

They scanned their items, which mind you, included a new computer, video games, controllers, and plenty of other electronics, and the total was a whopping $3.70. West and the other woman, allegedly, swapped the barcodes from the expensive items with goods found in the clearance section. Obviously using the self checkout was the master stroke to their plan.

Unfortunately for them, they were caught trying to pay $3.70 for electronics and other goods worth 1,825.20. In the arrest affidavit, West told officers, “I am just trying to get gifts for my son that I cannot afford. The computer is for my husband. Since he just got me a Coach purse, I figured he deserved something nice as well.”

West is being charged with felony grand theft and shoplifting. She was released on $3,000 bond and is due in court next month.

Via Fox 8

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter