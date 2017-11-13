Without Any Major Funding, Dallas Holiday Parade Could Be Cancelled

The almost 30-year-old Dallas Holiday Parade could be looking at a grim ending before it even begins. It turns on the annual parade recently lost its biggest partnership with Children’s Health and the bill that needs to be covered is quite large. Executive director, Jeffrey Giles, says he and his team have been working tirelessly around the clock to make the parade happen, which is slated for December 2. With a bill of approximately $473,000, Giles says he’s looking for anyone—a corporation or a family—interested in helping make the annual parade happen. According to GuideLive, Giles and his team have until Monday at 5 p.m. to pool together the funding needed.

A GoFundMe page has been started with only a couple hundred bucks raised. Giles says his team can front at least $100,000 of the costs to make the event happen, but they’re still needing a majority of the funding. In an interview with CBS DFW, Giles said, “We’ve had an enormous and insane response. It’s been very exciting. But at the end of the day, it’s hard to reach that many people in that short of time. “We’re hanging on to hope that there is somebody out there that looks at this and says, ‘This is what we want to do for the community. We want to save that hometown parade.”

The parade has sold 1,700 tickets and if the parade is cancelled, those who purchased will receive a full refund.