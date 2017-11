Whataburger theme seems to be catching on everywhere.

15 year old Evi Terrazas had quite a different theme for her quinceanera. Her theme was Whataburger, she even had an oversized table flag made with the number 15 on it. In her photos she can be seen biting into a Whataburger. She’s recieved nothing but praise for her unique photos. Check out the pics below.

I couldn’t wait to post these haha 🙂 pic.twitter.com/lrLULyNTjc — ev (@ev_lpz) November 5, 2017

Via: WFAA