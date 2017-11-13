Watch As Rats Get In Epic Tug-Of-War Over French Fry

It’s survival of the fittest in New York City. Especially when it comes to rats.

A commuter in NYC recently caught a couple of rats in an all-out french fry tug-of-war: the resulting video is above.

I also decided to include the same video below: but with more of a dramatic soundtrack.

All’s fair in love and war (of rodents french fries).

FIERCE FRENCH FRY BATTLE: Two rats in NYC engaged in an intense battle of tug-of-war over a french fry. Anyone wondering why the fry didn't break? pic.twitter.com/fbNmjPHO8h — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) November 10, 2017

