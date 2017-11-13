Watch As Rats Get In Epic Tug-Of-War Over French Fry

By JT
New York City, Rats, viral video

It’s survival of the fittest in New York City.  Especially when it comes to rats.

A commuter in NYC recently caught a couple of rats in an all-out french fry tug-of-war: the resulting video is above.

I also decided to include the same video below: but with more of a dramatic soundtrack.

All’s fair in love and war (of rodents french fries).

