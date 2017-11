Now that 98.7 KLUV officially the Christmas station, why not kick things off with a Venus Fly Santa.

Ok, yes, it sounds weird, but we promise it’s kind of adorable when you combine Santa Claus with a Venus fly trap. Honestly, it looks like a character out of Sesame Street with it’s little tiny hat, beard, and google-y eyes.

Awwwwwwwwww. How cute it this guy? Stores should start selling Venus fly trap outfits!