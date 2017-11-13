This Optical Illusion of a Girl’s Missing Legs Is Driving Everyone Crazy

A photo of an optical illusion is making its rounds online and driving everyone crazy. A group photo uploaded by Reddit user, jr0d7771, shows a group of friends all smiling for the camera. The weird thing? You can account a pair of legs for every girl in the photo except for one. How? Well, you might have to take a closer look to figure this one out.

The girl third from the left appears to be missing her legs! If your answer is that they were photoshopped out, you’re wrong.

Have you found the missing legs, yet?

Answer: the first girl on the left has her legs over the second girl’s legs, which means the first pair of blue denim legs you see actually belong to the third girl.

Did you get it right at first glance?