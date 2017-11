Shania Twain is coming to the American Arilines Center on June 6th and 100.3 Jack FM is hooking you up with tickets.

Tune your radio to 100.3 Jack FM ALL-DAY LONG Wednesday and when you hear the cue to call dial 214 or 817 787-1003.

You can get your tickets now at ticketmaster.com.

Or you can tune into Jack ALL-DAY Wednesday for your chance to win!