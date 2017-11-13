Man Tries To Reason With Bear Cubs As Animals Break Into Home To Steal Cat Food (Video)

A Monrovia, California family says a family of bears has broken into their home at least three times in the past two weeks. Jenny Mark explains, “We always leave our slider cracked open about five inches to let my cats go in and out. We had a wood piece made to go in the bottom of the slider so you can’t get the door open — they managed to both squeeze in.”

The reason these bear cubs, which the couple estimates weigh around 200 pounds, have broken into their homes to sneak a little bit of cat food! Mark’s husband captured video of one of the cubs, as its mother and siblings waited outside their home, and tried his best to shoo away the animals, as one would an annoying squirrel.

Eventually, the bears left on their own accord, and despite being huge animal lovers, the Marks were understandably nervous. “We actually are two very big animal lovers, so we realize this is their backyard and it’s very exciting to see them. I think the whole neighborhood feels that way. Being in the house a bit of a different story, but luckily they didn’t do any damage.”

Via KTLA

