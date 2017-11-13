Jack’s Nine @ 9, World Kindness Day

Monday, November 13

We’ve celebrated national Days here on the Nine @ 9; Today, we celebrate a WORLD Day!  Today is World Kindness Day, celebrated every November 13th.  You can observe with an act of good will, doing something for someone else, even if it’s just a smile or a hug!

Nine songs and moments…for World Kindness Day!

Michael Jackson-Black Or White

Bon Jovi-I’ll Be There For You

Taylor Dayne-I’ll Be Your Shelter

Club Nouveau-Lean On Me

Rembrandts-I’ll Be There For You

Bob Marley-No Woman, No Cry

Wilson Phillips-Hold On

R.E.M.-Everybody Hurts

Journey-Don’t Stop Believing

