Jack’s Nine @ 9, World Kindness Day

Monday, November 13
We’ve celebrated national Days here on the Nine @ 9; Today, we celebrate a WORLD Day! Today is World Kindness Day, celebrated every November 13th. You can observe with an act of good will, doing something for someone else, even if it’s just a smile or a hug!
Nine songs and moments…for World Kindness Day!
Michael Jackson-Black Or White
Bon Jovi-I’ll Be There For You
Taylor Dayne-I’ll Be Your Shelter
Club Nouveau-Lean On Me
Rembrandts-I’ll Be There For You
Bob Marley-No Woman, No Cry
Wilson Phillips-Hold On
R.E.M.-Everybody Hurts
Journey-Don’t Stop Believing