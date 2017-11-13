iPhone X’s Face ID May Have Been Tricked By Security Software Company

If you have the new iPhone X (or are dying to get one), it might not be as secure as you think.

Apple’s Face ID facial recognition system might have just gotten hacked.

As you can watch in the video above, a Vietnamese security company (BKAV) claims, by using a $150 3D-printed mask (with a silicon mouth and nose, along with cutouts of eyes), that they can unlock the iPhone X.

Apparently, there’s no comment from Apple yet: but skeptics have been saying, ever since the technology was announced, that someone would eventually be able to fool Apple X’s Face ID.

Source: CNET

