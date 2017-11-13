Introducing The Christmas Pineapple!

Just when you thought Halloween was the only holiday to feature a fruit, comes the Christmas pineapple.

No carving necessary here. In fact, the pineapple is just a small replacement for your Christmas tree. Rather than lug out all your Christmas decorations, just grab a few of your favorites and dress up a pineapple.

Honestly, they’re pretty cute.

Ready for the holidays! 💁🏼‍♀️ . #pineapplechristmastree #christmasinla #melekalikimaka #mywestelm A post shared by Vanessa Browne (@vanessajanebrowne) on Nov 9, 2017 at 1:56pm PST

Hmmmm…I may need to add a pineapple to my Christmas tree collection!! #pineapplechristmastree #decoratemytree A post shared by DecorateMyTree (@decoratemytree) on Nov 7, 2017 at 1:01pm PST

When the beach is life but your stuck in Iowa for Christmas. #pineapple #pineapplechristmastree #christmastree #beachlife imreallygonnaeatittho #basic #hipster #hipsterlife A post shared by Gennie Kay 🏋🏽‍♀️ (@genniekayfit) on Nov 4, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

Looks like a trend for beach goers.