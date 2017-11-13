Here’s The 2017 AMA’s Line Up

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 2017 American Music Awards promises to be a star studded night. Several major stars were just added to the line up including collaborations from Alessia Cara and Zedd, as well as Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso plus Florida Georgia Line and watt. The new hit group Portugal the Man will also perform and Bebe Rexha will team up with Florida Georgia Line for what’s sure to be an amazing performance.

As far as awards go, Bruno Mars, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, the Weeknd, the Chainsmokers, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are all nominees for several awards.

You can catch the show on ABC, boradcasted live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday November 19 at 8pm.

You can also vote for your favorite nominees here!

Via Billboard

