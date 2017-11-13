Gal Gadot Threatens To Leave “Wonder Woman” If Accused Producer Brett Ratner Is Not Removed From Role

By JT
Last month, actress Gal Gadot did not attend a dinner honoring Brett Ratner, where she was scheduled to present him with an award.  Now, Gadot is continuing her campaign against the movie producer, accused of several accounts of sexual harassment, by threatening to walk away from the sequel to Wonder Woman.

Ratner’s company, RatPac-Dune Entertainment, helped finance Wonder Woman, and Gadot is threatening to walk away from the franchise if Warner Bros. does not buy Ratner out of his deal and “gets rid of him.”

A source closed to Gadot told Page Six, “She’s tough and stands by her principles.  She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet.  She also knows that Warner Bros. has to side with her on this issue as it develops.  They can’t have a movie rooted in women’s empowerment being part-financed by a man ­accused of sexual misconduct against women.”

Reps for both Gadot and Ratner declined to comment.

Via Page Six

