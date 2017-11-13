Former Beauty Queen Lands Dream Job As Sanitation Worker

Of the estimated 100,000 people who apply for a job in the New York City Department of Sanitation, only about 500 or so actually land a job. One of those lucky few actually has a second career…as a beauty pageant queen.

Nicole Doz was the runner-up of Miss Staten Island 2017, and has competed in various pageants since 2013, including Miss Brooklyn, Miss Queens and Miss Bronx. She says that a career in sanitation, however, is her dream job, and all it boils down to her love for New York City. She told the New York Post, “That’s why I took the job! It’s not the most glamorous look, but that doesn’t mean [the job’s] not awesome.”

Still, with her newfound career, Doz doesn’t plan on giving up competing in pageants any time soon, as she plans to enter Miss Staten Island again in January. “I’m still going to compete. I want to win it this year. I think it’s about time.”

