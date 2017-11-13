Facebook To Do Video Series With Bill Murray And Brother Brian Doyle-Murray

Facebook’s newest attempt at original content could finally put them on the map. They recently signed Bill Murray and his brother Brian for an original Facebook Watch show.

The comedy legend will star in an unscripted show focusing on the brother’s love of baseball, called ‘Bill Murray and Brian Doyle-Murray’s Extra Innings.’

The 10 episode series will feature the brothers as they travel the minor league circuit. The two will also focus on the local cultures and communities around the country.

You can catch the show when it premieres on November 20th and you can check out the trailer above!

Via Mashable