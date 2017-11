How do you know when you’ve “made it”?

Well, for Coco Austin, it’s that moment when you can afford to pay a guy to vacuum in front of you on the streets of New York. No, you did not misread that. While walking the dirty, dirty sidewalks of New York with a baby in tow, there’s a guy who has the job of vacuuming before every step she takes.

Seriously!!!!!!! Is this a real thing? What do you think this guy makes for vacuuming the street? Wouldn’t spraying sanitizer be easier?