Thor Leads Second Weekend At The Box Office

We have lots of good movies coming up for the holidays and some already came out!
If you haven’t watched Thor: Ragnarok, it’s definitely a great film. Very funny and jaw dropping too.
Speaking about Thor, the movie will make about an estimate of $56.6 million for the second weekend of its release. Both Daddy’s Home 2 and Murder on the Orient Express are battling for 2nd place in the box office.
With Thor: Ragnarok being the third installment of the Thor franchise and the 17th installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grossed $438.5 million overseas plus $75.9 million from this weekend. Talk about money!
Here are the places right now for Nov 10-12
Thor: Ragnarok – $56.6 million
Daddy’s Home 2 – $30 million
Murder on the Orient Express – $28.2 million
A Bad Moms Christmas – $11.5 million
Jigsaw – $3.4 million
Boo 2: A Madea Halloween – $2.1 million
Geostorm – $1.5 million
Blade Runner 2049 – $1.4 million
Happy Death Day – $1.3 million
Lady Bird – $1.2 million
Marco A. Salinas