This $200 Beer Is Illegal In 11 States, Except Texas

And this is not a bottle service!

The Samuel Adams Utopias is only released every two years with a price of $200. It’s a 24 oz bottle that has a Scandinavian spirit flavored with caraway.

It’s a long process to make since it has to age. It has 28 percent alcohol-by-volume.

The beer only has 13,000 bottles available and if you wanna try it, well be warned that it’s not for novice drinkers.

So far, Total Wine an Spec’s stores across North Texas have been sold out, but if you try any other stores, they may have them.

World of Beer in Arlington are planning to do a three-course beer dinner in December and that will include the Utopias.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via Guide Live