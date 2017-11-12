American Idol Alum/Country Singer Suffered Multiple Injuries, Breaks Wrist

Country star Carrie Underwood has been hospitalized after the singer fell down from steps outside her home in Nashville.

“On Friday night, Carrie Underwood took a hard fall on some steps outside her home,” Underwood’s rep says. “While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall.”

She took to Twitter thanking her fans and loved ones for the support.

Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody…I’ll be alright…might just take some time…glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 12, 2017

She was supposed to perform at the Country Rising Festival but won’t be able to make it due to her injuries. We wish her a speedy recovery!