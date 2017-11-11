[VIDEO] Conor McGregor Slaps, Pushes UFC Official

UFC fighter Conor McGregor went haywire during an MMA even in Dublin, Ireland.

Conor was celebrating his training partner Charlie Ward after winning a 1st round knockout which McGregor jumped into the octagon to celebrate the win.

Though he wasn’t a licensed cornerman, so the refs stepped in to cut the celebration, which made McGregor pissed.

He pushed UFC ref veteran Marco Goddard and was escorted out, but jumped inside the cage and gave him a slap.

Check out the videos!

Marco A. Salinas

Source via TMZ