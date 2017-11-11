Reality TV Star Drives Drunk, Kills Coast Guard Officer

Melissa Hancock of Little Women: Atlanta was driving drunk on a Virginia highway, killing a U.S. Coast Guard technician.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Dill was an information systems technician from Township, New Jersey who was stationed at Portsmouth.

Virginia State Police says that the report happened at 2 a.m. where he was struck head on. Reports say that he was on his way to pick up his wife who was celebrating her birthday with friends and wanted to drive the group home since they were drinking.

“Everyone involved feels horrible about the tragic accident,” says Hancock’s lawyer. “We are investigating the accident and the allegations against Miss Hancock.”

Marco A. Salinas

Source via CBS News