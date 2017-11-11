Netflix In November: What’s Coming & Going

Nothing wastes more precious movie and/or television viewing/streaming time than scrolling through the endless choices on Netflix. That’s why we (along with the help of GameZone) have put together an easy-to-follow list to make the process of choosing within the month of November 2017 a little easier. We’ve even highlighted some of our favorites.
You’re welcome.
Here’s what’s coming (or has already come!) to Netflix:
November 1st
• 42 (2013)
• Casper (1995)
• Chappie (2015)
• Charlotte’s Web (2006)
• Field of Dreams (1989)
• Men in Black (1997)
• Michael Clayton (2007)
• Oculus (2013)
• Scary Movie (2000)
• Silent Hill (2006)
• Stranger (Season 1)
• The Bittersweet (1940)
• The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
• The Reader (2008)
• The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
• To Rome with Love (2012)
• Under Arrest (Season 7)
• Undercover Grandpa (2017)
• Where the Day Takes You (1991)
November 2nd
• All About the Money (2017)
• It’s Not Yet Dark (2016)
• Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!) (Season 2) Netflix Original Series
November 3rd
• Alias Grace (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
• Eventual Salvation (2008)
• The Big Family Cooking Showdown (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
November 4th
• Williams (2017)
November 5th
• The Homesman (2014)
• The Veil (2016)
November 6th
• The Dinner (2017)
November 7th
• Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper (2009)
• Fate/Apocrypha (Part 1) Netflix Original Series
• Killing Ground (2016)
• P. King Duckling (Season 1)
• Project Mc²: Part 6 Netflix Original Series
• The Journey Is the Destination (2016)
November 10th
• Blazing Transfer Students (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
• Dinotrux Supercharged (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
• Glitter Force Doki Doki (Season 2) Netflix Original Series
• Lady Dynamite (Season 2) Netflix Original Series
• Mea Culpa Netflix Original Movie
• The Killer Netflix Original Movie
November 12th
• Long Time Running (2017)
November 13th
• Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary (2016)
• Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
November 14th
• DeRay Davis: How To Act Black Netflix Original Movie
• Hickok (2017)
November 15th
• Lockup: State Prisons (Collection 1)
November 16th
• 9 (2009)
November 17th
• A Christmas Prince Netflix Original Movie
• Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated
• Mention of Tony Clifton Netflix Original Movie
• Longmire: Final Season Netflix Original Series
• Luna Petunia (Season 3) Netflix Original Series
• Marvel’s The Punisher Netflix Original Series
• Mudbound Netflix Original Movie
• Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey (2017)
• Santa Claws (2014)
• Shot in the Dark (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
• Spirit: Riding Free (Season 3) Netflix Original Series
• Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
November 20th
• Piranha (2010)
November 21st
• Beat Bugs: All Together Now Netflix Original Series
• Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers Netflix Original Standup Special
• Saving Capitalism Netflix Original Documentary
• The Case for Christ (2017)
November 22nd
• Cherry Pop (2017)
• Godless Netflix Original Series
• The Boss Baby (2017)
• Tracers (2015)
November 23rd
• Deep (2017)
• She’s Gotta Have It (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
November 24th
• Bushwick
• Cuba and the Cameraman Netflix Original Documentary
• Frontier (Season 2) Netflix Original Series
• The Many Faces of Ito (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
• Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
November 27th
• Broadchurch (Season 3)
• Darkness Rising (2017)
• My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (Season 7 Part 2)
November 28th
• Glitch (Season 2) Netflix Original Series
• Good Morning Call (Season 2) Netflix Original Series
• The Queen Of Spain (2016)
November 29th
• Guerra De Idolos (Season 1)
November 30th
• The Details (2011)
• Winning (1969)
Here’s what’s leaving (or has already left!) Netflix:
November 1
• Back to the Secret Garden
• Black Books: Series 1-3
• Christmas with the Kranks
• Get Rich or Die Tryin’
• Hard Candy
• Hugo
• Ravenous
• The Brothers
• The Legend of Hell House
• The Matrix
• The Matrix Reloaded
• The Matrix Revolutions
• The Newton Boys
• Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas
• Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express
• Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish
• Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines
• Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas
• Twilight
• V for Vendetta
November 3
• Do I Sound Gay?
November 5
• Hannah Montana: The Movie
• Heavyweights
• Sky High
November 8
• The Heartbreak Kid
November 11
• Goosebumps
November 13
• How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9
November 15
• Jessie: Seasons 1-4
• The Human Centipede: First Sequence
• We Are Still Here
November 16
• Cristela: Season 1
• Dream House
• Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me
• The Break-Up
November 17
• Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
• Somewhere Only We Know
November 22
• The Warlords
November 25
• Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3
November 30
• Hatched
• Legends: Seasons 1-2
• The Gambler
Source: GameZone
