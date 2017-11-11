Man Awarded $7.5 Million By Jury For Walmart Watermelon Injury

Who knew watermelons could be so dangerous?

In this case, though, it was the pallet beneath a box of watermelons that caused 61-year-old Henry Walker’s foot to become trapped: causing him to fall and break his hip in 2015.

In the end, after his attorney argued Walmart should have covered the pallet, $7.5 million was awarded to Mr. Walker by an Alabama jury.

Walmart wasn’t happy with the verdict (and still puts the blame on Mr. Walker), and is planning on appealing the decision.

Interestingly enough, these types of displays are still being used in Walmart stores across the country (just as they were a couple of years ago).

Source: Fortune

