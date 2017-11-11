HBO Will Soon Be Streaming All 8 Harry Potter Movies

(Photo by Peter Mountain/WireImage)

For the first time all 8 films will be in one place for all to enjoy.

HBO will soon be the streaming home for all 8 Harry Potter movies and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. HBO said in a press release that it has secured streaming rights to the eight-film franchise based on author J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books, and that the movies will all be available to stream on HBO Go, HBO NOW, or with HBO’s on-demand portal, starting Jan. 1, 2018. According to Fortune The films have played on Freeform during weekend marathons in recent years. Through a TV rights deal with Warner Bros. that will transfer to NBCUniversal’s USA and Syfy channels as part of a new seven-year deal that starts next year.

