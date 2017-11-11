Disneyland Shuts Down Cooling Towers After Multiple Legionnaires’ Cases

Disneyland has shut down two cooling towers after people who visited the theme park came down with Legionnaires’ disease.

According to Yahoo News a dozen cases of the bacterial lung infection were discovered about three weeks ago, the Orange County Health Care Agency announced Friday. The patients, range in age from 52 to 94, they lived or had spent time in Anaheim, and nine had visited Disneyland in September. Disneyland was informed about the cases on October 27th. After testing found that two cooling towers had elevated levels of Legionella bacteria. The park shut down the cooling towers to be disinfected. The towers the went back into operation on November 5th but were taken out again, and will remain offline until tests confirm they are free from contamination, according to the park and the county health agency. The cooling towers are evaporative systems that provide cooled water for various uses such as refrigeration, but are not used for drinking.