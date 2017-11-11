Charlie Sheen Accused Of Rape, Denies Allegations

Filed Under: accusation, actor, Charlie Sheen, hollywood, rape, sex scandal

Charlie Sheen has denied that he raped the late child actor Corey Haim roughly 30 years ago on the set of Lucas.

Actor Dominick Brascia allegedly  claimes “Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas. He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.”

During that time, Haim was 13 and Sheen was 20.

Brascia also says they had sexual encounters later on.

“Haim told me he had sex with Sheen again,” he says. “He claimed he didn’t like it and was finally over Sheen. He said Charlie was a loser.”

Haim passed away in March 10, 2010.

More on the story, click here.

 

Marco A. Salinas

 

Source via FOX News

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live