Charlie Sheen Accused Of Rape, Denies Allegations

Charlie Sheen has denied that he raped the late child actor Corey Haim roughly 30 years ago on the set of Lucas.

Actor Dominick Brascia allegedly claimes “Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas. He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.”

During that time, Haim was 13 and Sheen was 20.

Brascia also says they had sexual encounters later on.

“Haim told me he had sex with Sheen again,” he says. “He claimed he didn’t like it and was finally over Sheen. He said Charlie was a loser.”

Haim passed away in March 10, 2010.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via FOX News