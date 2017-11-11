46-Year-Old Can Of Soup Donated To Food Bank

We’ve all cleaned out our pantries and discovered expired food.  But most of the time, it’s only a few years expired.

Recently at the Cardiff Food Bank in Wales, England, someone donated a can of Heinz Kidney Soup.  After doing some research, they discovered that not only had that type of soup been discontinued in 1982, the system used to price the soup hadn’t been used since 1971…that’s 46 years ago!

Check out the ancient soup below.  We also included a video that shows a woman opening up a can of corn…35-years-old!

