Watch “Owl Boy” Turn His Head 180 Degrees

Sammer Khan looks like your average 14-year-old: until he turns his head…180 degrees!

Sammer’s earned his nicknames: from “Owl Boy” to “Rubbermaid”. Just watch the video above: you’ll see!

Funny enough, his dream is to work in horror movies in Hollywood.

Has anyone called Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! in Grand Prairie yet?

Source: News Fix Daily

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.