Watch “Owl Boy” Turn His Head 180 Degrees

By JT
Filed Under: News Fix Daily, Owl Boy, Ripley's believe it or not, Rubbermaid, Sammer Khan

Sammer Khan looks like your average 14-year-old: until he turns his head…180 degrees!

Sammer’s earned his nicknames: from “Owl Boy” to “Rubbermaid”.  Just watch the video above: you’ll see!

Funny enough, his dream is to work in horror movies in Hollywood.

Has anyone called Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! in Grand Prairie yet?

Source: News Fix Daily

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live