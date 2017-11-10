This $150 Cocktail Might Be The Most Expensive In Dallas

Our pal Tiney Ricciardi at GuideLive decided to take the plunge (and put down the cash) for a $150 cocktail.

It’s called The Golden Dawn, and it’s at a brand new (and exclusive) bar in West Dallas: Network Bar.

Here’s the kicker: you can’t just walk in and buy this drink off the street. Network Bar is a “Members Only” establishment that requires you to not only be recommended by a current member and OKed by the venue’s staff, but to pay an annual fee of $500 to $1,000!

So what’s in a Golden Dawn? Only the best liquor, of course: Gran Patrón Burdeos tequila (around $400 bottle), blood orange liqueur, French aperitif, absinthe and (of course) gold flakes (you’ll have to ask for it by name, though: it’s not on the menu).

Check out Tiney’s Instagram pic below (notice she paid $182.38 with tax and tip)!

