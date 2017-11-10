The Ugly Christmas Sweater Shop is Now Open

Are you in dire need of an Ugly Christmas Sweater?

We’ve got you covered! Well Jeremy Turner, the owner of the Ugly Christmas Sweater Shop does anyway. According to Guide Live prices range from $19 for some of the basic designs and up to $48 for more intricate ones. Three stores are located around the DFW area. They’re even sweater rentals if you need one just for your holiday party and nothing else. Customers pay an in-full “deposit” up front for the sweater, if it’s returned by Dec. 24, they’ll be reimbursed half of their money. Check out the locations below.

The Ugly Christmas Sweater Shop (Dallas) will be open Nov. 7 through Dec. 24 at 5331 E. Mockingbird Lane in Dallas.

The Ugly Christmas Sweater Shop (Fort Worth) will be open Nov. 9 through Dec. 24 at 3020 W. 7th St., Suite 220 in Fort Worth.

The Ugly Christmas Sweater Shop (Frisco) will be open Nov. 11 through Dec. 24 at 3259 Preston Rd., Suite 6 in Frisco.